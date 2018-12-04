Proud papa! Tyler Baltierra can’t wait for his new daughter to arrive. During the Monday, December 3, episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler and wife Catelynn Lowell revealed they’re naming baby No. 3 Tezlee. After the episode, the reality star, 26, joined Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast to break down the story behind the name.

“We were looking at names and we were just writing it down and I don’t know … I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley’ It’s kinda weird. We just put different words together, letters together,” he told Us. “We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause [of our daughter] Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up.] I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!”

The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter Novalee as well as Carly, 9, who they placed for adoption, were also pleasantly surprised by how this pregnancy has been going. Catelynn previously suffered a miscarriage, which was documented on a February episode of the show, causing both of them to be very worried about another pregnancy.

“It’s flying by like crazy. She’s already in her third trimester, so almost six and a half months. It’s just crazy,” Tyler added. “But this pregnancy’s just been smooth. Everything’s been smooth, all the doctor’s appointments are great. Everything’s been A-OK this whole time. It’s a lot smoother than we expected, especially after the miscarriage, we didn’t know exactly how that would affect anything. Would it affect anything? What happens? Do we have to take any extra precautions because of that during this one? Everything’s been going great.”

Tyler also noted that their daughter can’t wait to become a big sister.

“She’s so excited. It’s so funny. She constantly is like, ‘Oh, my baby! I can’t wait to see my baby.’ She keeps calling it her baby and I’m like, ‘You know what, if she wants to pretend it’s her own little live baby doll, go for it!’ If that makes the transition way easier from single child to a sibling, go for it,” he said. “She’s like, ‘She can hear me right?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, she can hear you now.’ She’ll say stuff to [Cate’s] belly. It’s so funny. She’s so excited. She can’t wait.”

Download the entire podcast with Tyler for free here. Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

