If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell is currently pregnant with her third child, but she’s already thinking about baby No. 4.

The MTV reality star, 26, admitted that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, “definitely” want grow their brood after she gives birth.

“Yes, Tyler and I both want a boy, so we’re definitely gonna try again,” Catelynn said during a recent Instagram Live video stream.

As for timing? The sooner the better! “I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born,” she added. “We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”

The couple are already the parents of Novalee, 4, and Carly, 9, whom they placed for adoption in 2009. (The adoption was documented on season 1 of Teen Mom.) Us Weekly broke the news in September 2018 that Catelynn and Tyler, 27, are expecting their third child, another girl, whom they plan to name Tezlee.

“I think we both want a boy, for sure, but also we have Nova,” the Michigan native told Us at the time. “So it’s, like, if we’re just meant to have girls, we’re meant to have girls.”

The Conquering Chaos author, who suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2017, added: “I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

Tyler and Catelynn started dating in 2005 and got married in August 2015. The pair announced a month-long trial separation in November 2018, which ultimately strengthened their relationship.

“I love you @tylerbaltierramtv you are seriously AMAZING,” Catelynn commented on one of her husband’s Instagram posts in December 2018, to which he replied, “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”

