In good times and in bad. Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra and his pregnant wife, Catelynn Lowell, sent messages of love and encouragement to each other after Baltierra, 26, called himself “pitiful” in an emotional poem he recently wrote.

“My brain is not normal my thoughts aren’t desirable … I’m so sick of being difficult & fighting these emotions that I need to start accepting,” he said via Instagram on Thursday, December 20. “It’s so damn pitiful!”

Lowell, also 26, quickly jumped in and let her husband know how she feels. “I love you @TylerBaltierraMTV,” she commented, adding three heart-eye emojis. “You are seriously AMAZING,” to which Baltierra responded, “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”

The couple, who have been dating since middle school, decided to go through a 30-day trial separation upon learning they were expecting their third child. “We all need personal space sometimes,” Baltierra said at the time.

While Baltierra recently admitted that he doesn’t “deserve Cate,” he told Us Weekly exclusively that temporary separation isn’t as intense as most people think.

“It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy,’” he explained during the “Watch With Us” podcast earlier this month. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection — just positive terminology here.”

Baltierra and Lowell tied the knot in August 2015 after welcoming their daughter Novalee Reign in January of that year. They are are also the biological parents of 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption immediately after her birth in 2009.

