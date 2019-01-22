From severe pelvic pain to ice cream cravings, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been documenting her pregnancy journey with fans since her September 2018 baby bump debut. Her latest milestone? Braxton Hicks contractions!

“Holy Braxton Hicks,” the 26-year-old wrote in a Monday, January 21, Instagram post. “Annnddd [sic] so they begin.”

Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra are the parents of Novalee, 4, and Carly, 9; they placed Carly for adoption in 2009. During her second pregnancy, she also experienced the false labor pains.

“These Braxton hicks [sic] really hurt sometimes!” Lowell tweeted at the time.

Us Weekly broke the news that the Michigan native is expecting another girl in October 2018, and her third trimester is drawing to a close. Lowell shared a mirror selfie earlier this month, cradling her big baby bump in a tight gray tee. “Babygirl [sic] is about ready to pop,” she captioned the pic.

She revealed her budding belly in September when exclusively announcing her pregnancy to Us Weekly.

“I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!” the Conquering Chaos author said. “Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now.”

Since the couple experienced a tragic miscarriage in 2017, she added, “I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

Lowell and Baltierra have already picked a name for their daughter, and Baltierra, 27, revealed how he came up with Tezlee on Us Weekly‘s “Watch With Us” podcast last month.

“We were looking at names and we were just writing it down and I don’t know … I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley’ It’s kinda weird,” he said. “We just put different words together, letters together. We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up.] I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!”

