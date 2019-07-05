Reaching out for help. Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, sought police assistance ahead of the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for domestic battery.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” a responder on a 911 call to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department claimed in a recording obtained by Radar Online.

Portwood, 29, and Glennon share 13-month-old son James. The reality star is also the mother of daughter Leah, 10, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

The MTV personality was arrested for felony domestic battery on Friday, July 5.

Portwood has a history of legal trouble, including two felony counts of domestic battery in December 2010 after an incident with Shirley, 32. She pleaded guilty in June 2011 but was arrested the following December for violating her probation after police found her to be in possession of prescription pills. The Never Too Late author was sentenced to five years in prison in May 2012, but ended up serving 17 months before her 2013 release.

The TV personality began dating Glennon in 2017 after meeting him on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. She gushed about her boyfriend in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in May. “He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person,” she raved.

Portwood even seemed open about the possibility of having more children with the cinematographer. “I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him. I might have another kid with him. … I’ve been through a lot of stuff with men commitment-wise, but he’s that guy that you don’t want to lose out on,” she told Us. “Honestly, I feel like it was meant to be, the way that how we met. It was just beautiful.”

Shirley, for his part, spoke out after his ex’s arrest. “My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James,” he tweeted on Friday. “Idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

