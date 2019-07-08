Amber Portwood is a free woman again. The Teen Mom OG star was released from jail on Saturday, July 6.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Jail in Indiana confirmed to Radar Online that a woman unrelated to Portwood, 29, bailed her out at 4:30 p.m. on a cash bond of $2,000.

A Marion County Court clerk, meanwhile, told the website that the MTV personality’s hearing has been moved from Monday, July 8, to Wednesday, July 10, after “the state asked for a continuance.”

Portwood was arrested on felony domestic battery charges on Friday, July 5, after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. A police spokesperson said that the couple, who started dating in 2017, “were having a disagreement” when Portwood hit Glennon “while he was holding their 1-year-old child,” James.

In a 911 call regarding the incident, an unknown responder claimed to have “received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” who was believed to be Glennon.

Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah, spoke out on Twitter after news broke that she had been arrested. “My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The 16 and Pregnant alum has been in trouble with the law several times through the years. She pleaded guilty in 2011 to two felony domestic battery counts after an incident with Shirley, now 32, and later served a 17-month prison sentence after violating her probation in a drug possession case.

