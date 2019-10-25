



Amber Portwood is walking away with a plea deal following her July arrest, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that Portwood, 29, will receive one felony charge for the incident and she will also be on probation for one year. Provided that no problems arise during the year-long probation period, her felony charge will be lowered to a misdemeanor.

The 16 and Pregnant star will not serve jail time for the offense. The insider says Portwood is “relieved but overall, she’s really just focused on James,” the son she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 35, in May 2018.

Glennon is “a single father and sole provider for James,” a separate source tells Us.

Portwood was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 5 after engaging in an altercation with Glennon. She was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Following the arrest, Radar Online obtained court documents from the Marion Superior Court that claimed that the MTV star was wielding a machete during the fight. “[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door,” the legal docs stated. “That created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon.”

Portwood later shut down speculation that she used a machete during Teen Mom OG’s two-part reunion special in September. She also responded to a report that the 911 operator received a text message from an individual who claimed they and their son’s life were at risk.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she quipped in a sarcastic fashion. “Let me tell you what: if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f–king police and running out the door.”

Portwood has had brushes with the law before July’s incident. She pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts in 2011 following an incident involving her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, 32, the father of her 10-year-old daughter Leah. She was arrested later that year for being in violation of her probation after prescription pills were found in her possession.

The Indiana native served a 17-month sentence and released in 2013.