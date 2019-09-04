Amber Portwood has broken her silence. For the first time since her July 5 arrest, Amber 29, shared her side of the story. During part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion, she opened up to Dr. Drew, who had traveled to Indiana since she couldn’t attend the taping.

On July 5, the reality star was arrested following a fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. One report claimed that she had a machete in her hand during the argument, while Andrew was holding their 15-month-old son, James.

That report was seemingly the first thing that Amber responded to during the reunion interview that aired on Tuesday, September 3. When the 9-1-1 call played, the operator said he received a text message from someone saying their life and their son’s life was in danger.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” Amber said sarcastically. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f–king police and running out the door.”

When Dr. Drew asked her if the case was “fiction,” she admitted there was “narcism” she didn’t understand with Andrew. “If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she added, alluding to Andrew dating someone new. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

The Never Too Late author then admitted that the situation has “completely ripped my heart out,” especially due to her rocky past with Gary Shirley. “You haven’t heard s–t for me since then. [I] haven’t gotten in trouble one time. All of a sudden, I’m running after my kid with a machete? You’re insane,” she told Dr. Drew.

