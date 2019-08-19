



is speaking out about his financial battle with ex Amber Portwood , accusing the Teen Mom OG star of “financial abuse” and claiming that he was threatened constantly during their relationship.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer [sic] than it is now,” Glennon tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

He continues: “I wanted a happy family, whereas she was more concerned with her own agenda and her actions have proven exactly that. I put everything into the family account because I wanted a happy and provided for family. All profits went into the family account and spent on family travels, health expenses, Amber’s jewelry & clothing, food and life.”

A source, however, tells Us that Amber, 29, “thinks of Andrew as family and is naturally a very giving and generous person.”

“She just wanted to be able to fully trust and not worry that large sums of money were going to go missing,” the source adds. “There is still love between these two as ugly as things have gotten.”

The conflicting reports come one day after Us exclusively reported on a he-said, she-said battle between Portwood and Glennon over thousands of dollars that went messing from their joint bank account. Portwood was “suspicious” of Glennon, one source said, while an insider close to Glennon claimed Portwood “insisted on removing all the money from their joint account and buying a safe” after the former couple noticed unauthorized transactions in the account.

The insider also claimed that the cinematographer “could not keep up with Amber’s unnecessary life expenses,” while a source close to the reality star alleged that “all the money was coming from Amber,” who “gave him many thousands to day trade with.”

Portwood was taken into custody for domestic battery on July 5 following an altercation at their Indiana home. The MTV star was released from prison a day later, and later in the month, a judge put a no-contact order into place for the former couple, who started dating in 2017. Portwood has since been granted supervised visits with their 15-month-old son, James.

With reporting by Brody Brown

