Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are fighting over tens of thousands of dollars in an ugly he-said, she-said battle, sources tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“A lot of money went missing from Amber’s and Andrew’s joint bank account leading up to the fight,” the source claims, alleging that Glennon previously spent a large chunk of the Teen Mom OG star’s money “on inauthentic items at an auction.”

While Portwood was “suspicious” of Glennon, she didn’t address the missing money — at first.

“Amber is very trusting, so at first when she noticed there was some money gone she did not want to make an issue out of it even though she is fully supporting their family financially,” the source explains. “Amber wanted Andrew to contribute to their family on some level and that is an issue that had been brewing.”

An insider close to Glennon tells Us that Andrew had inadvertently purchased items at a fraudulent auction that led to a lawsuit being lodged to reclaim the funds.

Additionally, “Amber and Andrew became aware of their joint bank account being manipulated,” with unauthorized transactions being made in California and Georgia, the insider said, adding that the pair “agreed the best thing to do was to suspend that account and transfer the funds. She insisted on removing all the money from their joint account and buying a safe.”

The insider claims that while he was making on average $1500 a day from day trading, Glennon “could not keep up with Amber’s unnecessary life expenses,” that included getting meals delivered via Doordash three or four times a day and ordering huge amounts of clothing for filming the MTV series. If the items didn’t fit, “she would just throw them in a huge pile in her closet and never once think to return them.”

“Andrew just recently paid for both of Amber’s car notes, her phone bill, the electrical bill, gas, cable bill, roof repairs, her furniture financing, [their son] James’ recent vaccinations, as well as all of his food and necessities,” the insider said. “Every check Andrew would bring in would be quickly spent on the upkeep of the house.”

A source close to Portwood tells Us that “all the money was coming from Amber.”

“The only checks he brought in were from Teen Mom, a show that Amber is on that he’s a part of because of her,” the source says. “Amber also gave him many thousands to day trade with.”

The tension between Portwood and Glennon hit a breaking point last month. As previously reported, the MTV star was taken into custody for domestic battery on July 5 following an altercation with Glennon, with whom she shares 15-month-old son James, at their Indiana home. According to the court documents, the cinematographer told authorities that Portwood had a machete present during the fight, which the reality personality denied.

The source tells Us, however, that Glennon wasn’t completely innocent during the argument.

“While Andrew claims to have feared for his life, he was actually egging her on and trying to push all of her buttons,” the source alleges. “She was doing her best to get him to stop and diffuse the situation and she never had or has any intentions of hurting him or their child.”

Portwood was released from jail on July 6. Later that month, a judge ordered for a no-contact order to be place between the twosome. Portwood was later granted supervised visits with James. According to an insider, she was awarded additional visits with her son earlier this month.

