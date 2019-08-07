



Over it? Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have not shown any interest in rekindling their relationship and things may remain rocky for the pair.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”

Glennon has taken a malicious approach to coparenting their 14-month-old son James too, according to the insider. “Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns,” the source says. “Also, he’s a dirty fighter. He was saying a lot of nasty things to her that were hurtful and personal when they were arguing on the 4th [of July], as if to antagonize her.”

Portwood, 29, was arrested on felony domestic battery charges last month stemming from an argument with the cinematographer, whom she began dating in 2017. The Teen Mom OG star hit her boyfriend “while he was holding their 1-year-old child” after “having a disagreement,” a police spokesperson said.

Glennon disputes the latest allegations against him. “She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her,” he tells Us, adding: “Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be.”

He notes that Portwood is “quick to attack by posting accusatory messages and deleting them” as well as “grasping for any forgivable explanation to her own actions when there was none. Just like it has been in past incidents.”

Glennon tells Us he posts photos of their son on social media “to let everyone we love know that James and I are OK.”

Additionally, he claims to maintain Portwood’s presence even when she cannot physically be around James. “There can’t be any better indication of me wanting a family than me taking care of our beautiful son and keeping him safe,” he says. “He sees photos of her every day, smells her smells and plays with toys they loved to play with.”

The reality star was granted supervised visits with James in late July. Us confirmed that days after her arrest Glennon filed court documents to seek full custody of their son. A source reveals that Portwood, who has resumed filming Teen Mom OG, was awarded additional visits with her youngest child after a Wednesday, August 7, court appearance.

