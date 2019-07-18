Trouble in paradise? Amber Portwood posted and deleted a cryptic message about infidelity amid drama with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” read the Instagram post on Wednesday, July 17.

The Teen Mom OG star, 29, was arrested for domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting Glennon, 35, while he held their 14-month-old son, James. She was released from jail the next afternoon.

During the incident that led to her arrest, Portwood allegedly “struck [a] machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side,” according to court documents. She was also accused of hitting him with a shoe, taking “a handful of Klonopin” and threatening “to kill herself.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the MTV personality, who battles bipolar and borderline personality disorders, “wasn’t just upset out of nowhere” and that “there were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

“For the most part, [their relationship] has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him,” the source added. “She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

During a July 10 court appearance, Portwood was ordered to have no contact with Glennon, whom she has been dating since 2017. He later filed for primary custody of their son, stating in court documents that he fears the reality star is “currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for James “due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental health conditions, among other concerns.”

A source previously told Us exclusively that Glennon is seeking primary custody “as a protective measure,” and that he and Portwood, who has been staying with her mom, “still really care about each other.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Portwood for comment.

