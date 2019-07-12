Two sides to every story. On July 5, Amber Portwood was arrested on felony domestic battery charges following an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. However, “she wasn’t just upset out of nowhere,” a source close to the 26-year-old tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

The Teen Mom OG star used a machete during the fight with Glennon, according to court documents, while he was holding their 14-month-old son, James; she was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor. The TV personality was bailed out of the Marion County Jail on July 6.

Portwood, who also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, was looking to “simplify” things after her last relationship with Matt Baier, and “Andrew has seemed totally different,” the source notes.

“For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him,” the insider adds. “She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

The reality star also “feels pressure” to show how much she’s changed for the better through the years and “hates that people will think she hasn’t.”

Glennon is seeking full custody of their son following the arrest, but is only doing so “as a protective measure,” a source told Us Weekly on July 9. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

In May, the Marriage Boot Camp alum raved about her relationship with Glennon. “We really just fell in love quickly, and we are so perfect together, a Yin Yang kind of situation,” she told Us at the time. “I feel like it was meant to be though, the way that we met. It was just beautiful honestly. … he’s my soulmate.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

