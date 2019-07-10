Amber Portwood Ordered to Have No Contact With BF Andrew Glennon After Arrest

Amber Portwood has been ordered to stay away from her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, after she was arrested for domestic battery.

According to Radar Online, the 29-year-old Teen Mom OG star was served with a no contact order in court on Wednesday, July 10. In TMZ footage from outside the hearing, Portwood was accompanied by her mother, Tonya, her ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, as she entered the building.

While Glennon did not arrive with Portwood, he was also spotted at the Indiana courthouse. When asked by TMZ how he was holding up, Glennon replied, “I’ve seen better days.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, July 5, that the MTV personality was taken into custody after an altercation with Glennon, with whom she shares 14-month-old son James. Portwood was released from jail on Saturday, July 6, on a cash bond of $2,000. The reality personality has been charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Portwood used a machete during her fight with Glennon, who was holding their son during portions of the incident.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the docs state.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that the altercation started because Portwood was upset that Glennon “dropped the ball” on their plan to see fireworks for 4th of July.

A source told Us that Glennon is pursuing full custody of James following Portwood’s arrest.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” the source said.

Portwood previously pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts after an argument with Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah. After Portwood violated her probation, she served 17 months in jail and was released in 2013.

In addition to attending court with Portwood on Wednesday, Shirley sent his ex love via Twitter after the news broke.

“My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them,” he tweeted on Friday. “And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!