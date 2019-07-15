Leaning on family. Amber Portwood is staying at her mom Tonya’s house amid the Teen Mom OG star’s drama with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She really misses James,” the source says, referencing the couple’s 14-month-old son.

Portwood, 29, was arrested for felony domestic battery on July 5 after an altercation with Glennon, whom she has been dating since 2017. According to court documents obtained by Us, the MTV personality “struck [a] machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side.” She also allegedly hit Glennon with a shoe as he held their son, and later “threatened to kill herself,” per the affidavit.

Portwood, who battles bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was released from the Marion County Jail in Indiana on July 6 on a cash bond of $2,000. A court subsequently ordered the reality star to stay away from Glennon after she was served with a no-contact order.

“There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this,” a second source later told Us. “For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him. She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

And while Glennon is seeking full custody of James as a protective measure in the wake of Portwood’s arrest, he “doesn’t want her to go to jail,” a third source tells Us.

“The charges against Amber are big but it’s likely they’ll get pled down,” the third source adds. “Amber and Andrew are still not allowed to communicate. Not until the next court date. But the situation seems to have calmed down a bit.”

Amid the drama, Portwood opted to skip the recent Teen Mom OG season 8 reunion taping. However, she “hasn’t been threatened with getting fired” from the show, according to the third source. “They are waiting to see how it plays out.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

