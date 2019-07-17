Andrew Glennon Claims Amber Portwood Can’t Provide ‘Safe’ Home After Arrest

Stopping at nothing? Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is seeking primary custody, child support and no unsupervised visits for their son, James, after the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for domestic battery.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Glennon believes Portwood is “currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for their 14-month-old child “due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns.”

“Father believes that it is not currently in James’ best interests for Mother to have unsupervised parenting time,” the docs state.

In addition to child support, Glennon is seeking insurance and payment of medical expenses, per Radar.

Portwood, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was taken into custody earlier this month after an altercation with Glennon. According to the affidavit, the MTV star had a machete during the July 5 incident.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the affidavit state, noting that Glennon was holding James during the fight.

Portwood, who was released from jail on a cash bond of $2,000 on July 6, has yet to publicly comment on her arrest. The reality TV personality opted to skip the Teen Mom OG season 8 reunion taping on Saturday, July 13.

“Amber’s trying to get things together in her life and she wasn’t able to attend,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She’s dealing with the situation and her most important thing is her family.”

The source added that Portwood’s ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares daughter Leah, 10, was asked about the situation.

“He was very diplomatic,” the insider explained. “They have a nice relationship now.”

According to a second source, Portwood, who is staying at her mom Tonya’s house amid the drama, “really misses James.”

