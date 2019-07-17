In the clear — for now. Despite reports claiming that Amber Portwood could lose her job on Teen Mom OG following her arrest, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the star “hasn’t been threatened with getting fired,” and that MTV is “waiting to see how it plays out.”

The reality star, 29 — who suffers from bipolar and borderline personality disorders — was arrested on felony domestic battery on July 5 after an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. According to court documents obtained by Us, Portwood had a machete and attacked Glennon while he was holding their 14-month-old son, James.

After her release from Marion County Jail in Indiana the next day, a court ordered the TV personality to stay away from Glennon, who is seeking full custody of James. In the meantime, she is staying at her mom Tonya’s house.

While they pair are “still not allowed to communicate,” adds the source, “the situation seems to have calmed down a bit.”

Portwood is also mom to daughter Leah, 10, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood is also mom to daughter Leah, 10, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

