



More mother-son time! Amber Portwood was awarded additional visits with her 15-month-old son, James, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

This Wednesday, August 7, court decision comes one month after the Teen Mom OG star, 29, was arrested for allegedly hitting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their baby boy. The reality star allegedly wielded a machete and “threatened to kill herself,” according to court documents. While the MTV personality, who was released from jail the next day, has a no-contact order with Glennon, she was granted supervised visits with her son three weeks later.

The Marriage Boot Camp alum gave birth to James in May 2018. She also shares daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley and hung out with the 10-year-old on Saturday, August 3. Portwood posted multiple silly selfies with her eldest on Instagram at the time, writing, “Just missing one beautiful man. However this beauty put a smile on my face as always.”

As for her relationship with the cinematographer, a source told Us that the Never Too Late author doesn’t have any interest in reconciling. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoke since the court ordered them not to,” the insider explained. “Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him.”

The source added, “Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

