Standing by her side. Amber Portwood was surrounded by the Teen Mom OG cast, as well as ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, on Thursday, July 25, as she appeared in Marion County Court in Indiana for domestic abuse charges.

The reality star, 29, was granted supervised visits with her 14-month-old son James, whom she shares with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Teen Mom OG cast members Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout all flew to Indiana to support Portwood, who was arrested for domestic battery on July 5 following an alleged fight with Glennon. Her no-contact order with the cinematographer remains in place.

According to court documents, the pair’s altercation got extremely heated and included a machete. “[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the document stated.

Portwood “wasn’t just upset out of nowhere,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following the arrest. “There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

In an affidavit obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Glennon claimed that “when he got inside the home, Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it” while he was holding their baby. He turned to the side to avoid [the baby] getting hit with the shoe. … Mr. Glennon stated he then left [the house] again with [the baby].”

Following the incident, Us confirmed Glennon was seeking full custody. In paperwork filed earlier this week, he claimed that his girlfriend was not able to “provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for James. Portwood, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.

The former 16 & Pregnant star also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley.

