



The Teen Mom OGs stick together. Catelynn Lowell defended sending love to Amber Portwood after her arrest for domestic battery.

“There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side sooo ✌🏻 out I love you @AmberLPortwood,” Lowell tweeted on Wednesday, July 24. “I’m on my way to you now ❤️”

After Lowell received backlash from fans for her post, the reality TV personality clarified that she does “not condone abuse.”

I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for 👌🏻❤️ when I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) July 24, 2019

“I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for 👌🏻❤️,” Lowell wrote. “When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Portwood, who was diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was taken into custody on July 5 following an altercation with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. According to court documents, the MTV star had a machete during the fight with the cinematographer, who was holding their 14-month-old son James at the time.

After Portwood was released on July 6, Glennon filed for primary custody of James. He is also seeking child support and no unsupervised visits of their son.

In paperwork obtained by Radar Online, Glennen alleged that Portwood is “currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for their child “due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns.”

Earlier this month, Portwood posted and deleted a cryptic message about cheating amid the drama with Glennon. While a source told Us that he hasn’t been unfaithful, the reality star revealed she was “heartbroken” on Tuesday, July 23.

“I am so heartbroken right now…omg?” Portwood tweeted alongside an image of a shattered heart on Tuesday via Twitter. “Wow I guess the truth always comes out.”

