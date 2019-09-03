



Standing up for his dad. During part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell sit down with Tyler’s family, including his parents and sister. Almost immediately, Dr. Drew brings up that Butch Baltierra, Tyler’s dad, relapsed this season and missed the birth of baby Vaeda.

“It’s not like I don’t want to meet my granddaughter, it’s not like that,” Butch tells the group in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the special. However, the longtime host of the series tries to explain why his condition upsets everyone so much.

“We saw how it was before, when you were really in it — honest, open, present, the guy we love,” the addiction specialist, 60, says. “We now see Butch infected by this thing. Bottom line is this thing goes to institution, jail or death. That’s where it goes and he’s in it.”

Dr. Drew then turns to Tyler and Cate, both 27, and says, “You have to prepare for that and be realistic about that.” Butch has been part of Cate’s life for a long time as well as he was previously married to her mother, April, from 2009 to 2013.

With that, Tyler defends his dad: “I think he wants it. Dad, listen. Regardless of what happens, I will not give up on you. Period. Ever. I understand that may be unhealthy.”

However, he’s interrupted by Dr. Drew, who tells Tyler that if that’s how he feels, he must attend Al-Anon, a national group that helps families and friends of alcoholics.

“Every instinct you have will make things worse,” Dr Drew tells Tyler. Amber Baltierra then chimes in, “You think you’re not enabling but you are.”

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion on MTV Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

