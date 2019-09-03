Ten years later. Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion provided many updates about what’s happening in the lives of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney and Ryan Edwards; Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton; and new Teen Mom OG member, Mackezie McKee and husband Josh McKee.

“Honestly, my favorite thing to hear or see is when we do have those hard conversations on camera and you see someone tweet you and say, ‘Thank you so much for sharing that because I was dealing with the same thing. I don’t feel so alone,'” Maci, 28, said about the show being on for 10 years. “That’s the biggest.”

Catelynn, 27, added that for her, this year featured a lot of “growth,” especially in her marriage. “He stayed the night at my place a lot,” she revealed about their 30-day separation. Tyler, 27, then admitted, “I wanted to be with my wife. I didn’t like it.” As for where they are today, it’s “pretty stable,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie and Josh split in August. However, the Teen Mom OG reunion was filmed a month before. “Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” the 24-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

However, during the reunion, Josh, 26, sat with his arm around Mackenzie while she spoke with her parents; during their session, Mackenzie admitted that she always wanted a love like her parents have.

Part two of the reunion will feature an update from Amber Portwood. Scroll through the gallery below for more updates from the rest of the cast.