Cory Wharton is getting real. Viewers will see a new side of the Challenge-turned-Teen Mom OG star in an upcoming MTV special, Being Cory.

“I’ve always wanted my own show! Once they told me you’re gonna have an hour special, I was all for it. I said, ‘Sign me up,’” Cory, 28, tells Us Weekly about the new special, which will focus on his life coparenting with Cheyenne Floyd, his relationship with his daughter, Ryder, and opening up to his father about being absent earlier in his life.

Cory shares 23-month-old daughter Ryder with Cheyenne, who he met and hooked up with during The Challenge. While the two are not a couple – despite the media constantly hoping they are – they are raising their little girl together, which isn’t an easy task.

“We’re not perfect. We have arguments, we have disagreements, but at the end of the day, we want what’s best for Ryder and we try to keep that our No. 1 at all times,” Cory says.