Surprise! MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III costars Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd have revealed they are parents of a 9-month-old daughter named Ryder.

The fitness coach, 26, posted a sentimental message alongside an adorable family photo on Instagram on Saturday, December 16, writing, “I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton.”

“I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world,” he continued. “I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie!!!”

Wharton later did an Instagram Live video with his beautiful daughter, where he revealed that her first word was “Dada” and that her favorite show is Little Einsteins.

Floyd praised Wharton in a post using the same photo, writing, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us” with a heart emoji.

Floyd and Wharton were both on The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. Although Floyd refused to disclose whether she and Wharton were hooking up while filming the reunion show in July 2016, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the MTV costars were seen being affectionate when the cameras stopped rolling.

The fitness-wear designer announced her pregnancy in October 2016 on her 24th birthday by sharing a photo of herself in a white lace dress, holding her baby bump. She captioned it, “The greatest birthday present in 24 years.” While she documented her pregnancy on her social media accounts, she didn’t reveal who the father was. TheRUU founder gave birth in April, sharing the exciting news with a tweet that said, “Ryder K 4/7/17 My Life is complete.”

Fans quickly congratulated the proud parents on their social media accounts and remarked how surprised they were to find out the former costars had kept the news a secret for so long. One fan wrote, “Best kept secret of 2017! Happy for y’all!” while another wrote, “Surprised but such a cute family!’”

While the sweet pic was their debut as a family, Ryder is no stranger to the spotlight — she and Floyd have their own “Cheyenne & Ryder” YouTube channel!

