Finding love on reality TV! Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, who met on season 1 of Ex on the Beach and dated briefly after the show wrapped, are back together, he confirms to Us Weekly.

On Monday, February 18, Cory and Taylor, both 24, posted on their Instagram Stories that they were headed to Cancun, Mexico, together on a “baecation.” The Challenge star confirmed to Us that they’ve been back together for about a month.

The former Real World star also shared an update on his Story after fans tweeted at him that they were rooting for him to be with Cheyenne Floyd, not Taylor.

“Why are y’all so mad? Listen, at the end of the day, Cheyenne’s gonna be with who she wants to be with, I’m going to be with who I want to be with,” he said. “We’re still going to do the coparenting thing with Riley. So that’s that.”

Cheyenne and Cory joined season 7 of Teen Mom OG with their 17-month-old daughter, Ryder, documenting their on-off relationship. However, while they were coparenting, they were not together; the pair met on The Challenge: Rivals III and hooked up the night they filmed the reunion show in July 2016, which was when she became pregnant.

Then, at the December 2018 Teen Mom OG reunion, they both admitted that they “100 percent” would have more kids together and could see a future when they get back together — someday.

However, the time is not now. In another Instagram Live video, Cory told fans that Cheyenne is dating someone new, too, and he’s “glad she’s happy.” He also added that while Cheyenne and Taylor aren’t friends, they are civil. “Taylor’s the only female I’ve ever brought around Ryder,” he noted.

