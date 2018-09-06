Cheyenne Floyd joins teen mom og

Welcome to the Teen Mom family. Cheyenne Floyd, who first appeared on MTV on season 3 of Are You the One?, has joined the cast of Teen Mom OG, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The reality star, 25, shares 16-month-old daughter Ryder with The Challenge alum Cory Wharton. Wharton and Floyd met on The Challenge: Rivals III, in 2016, and surprised the world when they revealed they had a daughter in December 2017.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened,” Floyd told Us. “Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened.”

While Floyd was not a teen when she gave birth, like the rest of the cast, she’s navigating her way through life as a young mom. She and Wharton are not together, and she now has a new boyfriend, who will also be part of the show.

“We’re not hiding anything. We’re being completely honest and open with our situation. We’re finally going to be able to tell our story and how Ryder got here,” the Los Angeles native said.

She and Wharton, meanwhile, are on good terms. “Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we’ve worked out a beautiful coparenting relationship. Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we’ve worked out our kinks and we’re learning how to do it day by day, how to get along,” she said. “We’re trying to figure it out.”

Their daughter was also born with VCLAD, a condition in which the body is unable to process fats. This will also be explained on the show.

“We’re starting a non-profit. It’s really rare and I knew nothing about it up until I had her,” she told Us. “It’s a huge part of our lives and we’re opening that up to the viewers as well.”

Floyd is the second new cast member to join season 8, as Bristol Palin was previously announced following the departure of Farrah Abraham.

Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

