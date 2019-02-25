It’s all about coparenting! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd have had a whirlwind of a relationship ever since they met on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III. While the Teen Mom OG stars share 22-month-old daughter Ryder, they are not together.

They’re still close friends, however, which is why she isn’t upset that the 27-year-old has moved on and is back together with Taylor Selfridge, who he met on season 1 of Ex on the Beach.

“Everyone’s been asking me about Cory and his new relationship and if I’m devastated. There’s even stories claiming I’m heartbroken. It’s actually much to the contrary,” Cheyenne, 26, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m happy for him if he’s happy, and I’m definitely NOT devastated.”

When the reality stars joined season 7 of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne was in a relationship; however, it became complicated when she invited Cory to family outings and not her boyfriend. Eventually, she became single and she and Cory hooked up again, something they were honest about while filming the reunion.

During the special, they admitted they’d both “100 percent” have more children together, but she said she knew he wasn’t ready to settle down. “I don’t know how long I’ll wait, but I’ll wait,” Cheyenne said at the time.