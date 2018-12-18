A friend in need. After Amber Portwood admitted she’s been having suicidal thoughts on the Monday, December 17, episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell flew to Indiana to offer a shoulder for her to cry on. Amber wasn’t ready to enter a treatment center for her depression like Catelynn did, but she was ready to take a break from the MTV crews filming her life.

On last week’s episode, Amber opened up about her postpartum depression, which she revealed was exacerbated by the fact that fans were sending her nasty messages on social media, and it led to her thinking about suicide.

“There was a night that I was waiting for [Andrew] and James to go to bed so I could kill myself,” Amber admitted. “And for some odd reason, he could feel it and he was like, ‘I’m not going to bed.’”

Amber reached out to Catelynn, who has dealt with postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts herself, and Catelynn and daughter Nova flew out to Indiana.

“I feel like I’m at my lowest right now. I have no will,” Amber told Catelynn when she arrived.

Catelynn tried to convince Amber to try inpatient treatment like she did, but since James was still so young, she said she wasn’t ready. Later, Amber told MTV camera crews she wouldn’t film because of the way she’d been portrayed on the show.

“I think I should separate myself from the show,” she told Executive Producer Larry Musnik. “I just don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore, seeing that you guys want a certain kind of story that I just don’t want to give you anymore. I just feel like it’s very different from a reality show anymore.”

Larry wanted to meet with Amber in person to discuss everything, but it was a no go. “If you guys need to do what you need to do on your end, then f—king do it … I’m done,” Amber said.

Still Living Together

Meanwhile, while Catelynn was in Indiana, Tyler Baltierra was supposed to move into their new house so their separation could begin, but because of hold ups from their contractors, it still wasn’t ready. Catelynn was frustrated that they kept putting it off because she wanted to get it over with, and when she told Tyler how she felt, it devolved into a huge argument.

“I’m also carrying a baby and putting stress on this baby is not healthy,” she said. “It’s going to put a lot of stress on on Nova, too … you don’t seem bothered by it or emotional about it or anything.”

He replied: “When you wanted to make a decision for yourself, everything was fine. Everyone was like, ‘Good job, everything is great, go ahead honey, you need this.’ But if I make a decision to help myself and do anything for me it’s like the world just flips out.”

She then fired back, telling him she felt like her treatment was being used against her. But at that point, Tyler had already decided that he was going to leave.

Doing the Nasty

On the anniversary of the DNA test that proved that Cory Wharton was the daughter of Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter, Ryder, he brought them both flowers when he and Cheyenne met up for dinner — and Cheyenne was still stressed about where their relationship could be headed.

Later, Cheyenne broke down in tears as she talked about how much Cory meant to her in front of her entire family in honor of the special occasion. After the party, Cheyenne ended up going to Cory’s house without Ryder, and, in Cheyenne’s words, they “did the nasty.”

“It wasn’t like some drunk sloppy sex,” Cheyenne said. “It’s definitely different from before.”

Always Love

Since Ryan Edwards was still in rehab on Halloween, Maci Bookout invited Mackenzie Standifer, Jagger and Ryan’s parents to trick-or-treat with the kids. Later, Ryan’s mother Jen revealed that Ryan was getting out of rehab soon.

“I think when he gets home, we’ll kind of keep it how it has been for the last two years,” Maci told husband Taylor McKinney. “He can go to Jen and Larry’s and he can be around Ryan and things like that, but I’m still not just gonna like, ‘Okay, you went for 90 days and you came home and not Bentley can be with you.’”

Maci and Taylor decided to meet up at a restaurant with Jen and Larry to talk about Ryan’s impending release, and it turned into a very emotional conversation.

“I do know that Ryan wants to sit down and talk to you,” Jen said. “I do know from what he said to me, he wants to work things out where you can communicate and get along. He’s very sorry about a lot of stuff, and he’ll probably tell you that. He just wants the sober Ryan to feel like he matters.”

Maci then broke down and revealed it’s been “really f—king hard” to deal with everything, but that she’ll always have love for Ryan: “That will never go away.”

Name Calling

After all of their arguing back and forth, Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin finally met up to discuss their coparenting relationship, but it turned dramatic from the moment Dakota asked Bristol what she was expecting from their relationship now.

“A coparent that doesn’t talk to me this way, Dakota,” Bristol answered. “A coparent that doesn’t steal from me. You’ve got major issues. It has nothing to do with me. I think you’ve had these issues before we were married, and I think you have to work on yourself, Dakota, just like I’m working on myself.”

Dakota then replied, “We can have a better relationship for our daughters when you stop being a compulsive liar.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

