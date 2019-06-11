The original moms are back! Shortly after leaving rehab, Ryan Edwards gets arrested, leaving Maci Bookout to tell Bentley the bad news during the Monday, June 10, Teen Mom OG premiere. And it’s not just Maci who’s affected — Mackenzie Standifer seems understandably shaken by the news, too.

The new season kicks off with Ryan home from rehab and wanting to talk to Maci to make amends. But Maci was still mad about the impact his behavior had on Bentley and the fact that he’d threatened to kill her husband, Taylor McKinney; besides, she still had a protective order out against him.

Ryan and Mackenzie went out to dinner and discussed the situation, and Ryan admitted that he just wanted to make amends with Maci as part of his 12-step program. When he asked Mackenzie if there was anything more he could do for her, she revealed that she was worried he’d relapse.

“Ryan, I don’t want to hear words anymore,” she said. “I just don’t want these 90 days to have been a waste. Like, if you had to go away for that long and not be here, I would like for it to, at least, mean something. I can’t worry about things I can’t change, but it still creeps in there.”

But soon enough, Ryan was arrested again, forcing Maci to deliver the bad news to Bentley, who was disappointed — and he wasn’t the only one.

“He’s been arrested three times, and every single time he’s been arrested, I’ve been there,” Mackenzie said while out to dinner with a friend. “There’s a part of me that’s angry, you know? I didn’t sign up to be a single mother.”

When producer Kiki asked Mackenzie to explain the possession of heroin charge that Ryan faced, she got up and left the room, refusing to talk. After Ryan’s court date, they found out that Ryan would face 90 days in jail as part of a plea deal, further frustrating his family.

“To be honest with you, I don’t have a damn thing I want to say to him,” Maci said.