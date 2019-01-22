Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Threatens to ‘Beat’ Jenelle Evans

The drama is getting serious. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood threatened physical harm against Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans amid their heated social media feud.

The battle began earlier this month when Portwood, 28, called Evans’ husband, David Eason, a “clown” on Twitter. The Read Between the Lines author, 27, then proceeded to tell her fellow MTV television personality to “shut the f—k up,” which set Portwood off in a NSFW rant.

“Let’s tell the f—king truth here. Who the f—k was the pilot of this f—king show? I was, bitch!” the Never Too Late author said during an Instagram Live stream on Monday, January 21. “Jenelle, you say anything about me again [and] I see your ass, I’ll bust your f—king ass just like I was gonna do every other motherf—king time. You scared-ass f—king c—t. You scared-ass bitch. … I’ll beat your motherf—king ass. Don’t f—k with me. Don’t say a f—king word.”

Portwood also felt that Evans said things online that she would never say in person. “You would never say that s—t to my f—king face. Ever. And you know it,” she yelled. “Don’t ever f—king see me again in your f—king life or I’ll bust your ass so hard. This time I’m not stepping the f—k back. … You need to have security. You better have security.”

The Indiana native then addressed the comments that Evans’ mom, Barbara, recently made about going to “kill” Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry. Portwood shouted, “And your bitch-ass mom talking about killing Kail? Bitch-ass, drunk-ass motherf—king bitch. Shut the f—k up. … You’re a p—y. … You’re too damn old to be acting like that.”

Portwood concluded the video by trying to get herself to “chill,” despite being “livid,” and telling viewers she was “sorry” for reacting in such an extreme way.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and 8-month-old son James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, previously expressed her desire to “quit” Teen Mom OG after nearly a decade as part of the cast.

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do,” she tweeted in November 2018. “My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

