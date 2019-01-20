Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry wasn’t happy when she heard that Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, joked about murdering her.

“I heard barb wants to kill me,” she tweeted on Saturday, January 19, after a fan let her know that Jenelle appeared drunk and was “slurring her words in IG Live talking about you.”

“When I get drunk I like to joke about killing people too”, said no one, ever. — Kristen Hook (@kristen_correia) January 20, 2019

“Are drunk words sober thoughts,” she wrote in a follow-up.

Are drunk words sober thoughts? 🐸☕️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 20, 2019

The latest drama in the MTV reality stars’ long-running feud kicked off on Saturday, when Jenelle and her mom went on Instagram Live with fellow Teen Mom star Brittany DeJesus. The trio were chatting when Barbara said they should “all get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.” They laughed before Jenelle told her mom, “Oh, my god, we’re on live, Mom. You can’t say that s—t.”

It prompted a call from a Teen Mom producer, who was seen telling off Barbara in another video Jenelle posted.

“They think we’re gonna hurt Kail,” Jenelle, 27, said.

“I’m so sorry, Kail, I didn’t mean to do that,” she said sarcastically. “I’m not gonna hurt you.”

“Everybody took it out of perspective,” Barbara said after ending the call with the producer, insisting she’s always gotten along with Lowry. “That’s not really what I meant. I was just doing a joke.”

Lowry told In Touch that she was “disgusted” by Barbara’s comments.

“I want no association with any person or network that works with that family,” she told In Touch, adding that she “won’t be filming until further notice.”

“I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” she added. “I have three kids to live for, just like Barbara herself. I’m disgusted it came from her.”

Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly about her fractured friendship with Lowry earlier this month, after she set fire to a “peace offering gift” of hair products that Lowry sent her.

“I don’t like the person she is,” she told Us after Lowry said she wouldn’t film with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason. “You can never really trust her.”

