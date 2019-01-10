The feud continues. Teen Mom 2 costars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry are unlikely to make up anytime soon. On January 2, Lowry, 26, replied to an article claiming that MTV crew members did not want to film with Evans because they are scared of her husband, David Eason. “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” the mother of three tweeted at the time.

Evans, 27, took offense. “Why did she have to reply to that publicly and talk about us again?” the reality star asks in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I don’t like the person she is…You can never really trust her.”

Evans also addressed the article in question and her relationship with MTV. Find out what she said in the video above.

Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Monday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

