Don’t mess with her family. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans stood up for her husband, David Eason, after her costar Kailyn Lowry said she refuses to attend the show’s reunion if Eason, 30, is present.

Lowry, 26, replied to a report by Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Twitter that said the reality series’ crew won’t work with Evans, 27, because they are afraid of her significant other. “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” Lowry tweeted on Wednesday, January 2.

Evans, 27, quickly came to the defense of her husband. “#RumorAlert MTV doesn’t even come to my house to film, where David is,” the Read Between the Lines author wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 3. “I solely film with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved. This was my contract ‘terms’ to begin with. Everyone still has to make a huge deal about David when he isn’t involved.”

She continued, “My husband DOES NOT interfere with filming. Producers get angry when David is going to be at my child’s soccer games, or if i go to LA to do business etc… they CHOOSE not to come. David never ‘waved’ his guns at anyone since they’ve met him. They just don’t understand #CountryLiving and how protective someone is of their family and their land.”

Evans also addressed the Pot Head founder directly. “Then you got this dumb c—t tweeting about me again to make herself relevant…” she added. “All you have to worry about is ME babygirl.”

The former 16 and Pregnant stars’ longstanding feud came to a head when Evans posted a video in December of herself lighting Lowry’s hair products, which were sent as presents, on fire. “Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s—t AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—hes like you,” Evans said in the video.

Lowry took the high road, however, and told Us Weekly exclusively that she “knew they would do this” and wasn’t “upset at all” by the incident.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after he made homophobic comments on Twitter. The mother of three defended her husband at the time, telling TMZ that he “doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community.”

In October, Evans accused Eason of assault, telling a 911 operator, “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.” She later called the situation a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” and told fans that “everything’s fine” in their relationship.

A source told Us shortly after the alleged altercation that there had been tension in the couple’s household for quite some time and producers were “scared” that “something like this between David and Jenelle would happen.” The insider continued, “The crew has been worried about going to Jenelle and David’s house because they have been afraid of physical harm or even death.”

Eason was charged on Thursday, December 27, for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property after he illegally towed a stranger’s truck. The couple got married in September 2017 and share daughter Ensley, 23 months. Evans also has sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!