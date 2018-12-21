Not-so-merry Christmas. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans wasn’t too happy when she received a present from fellow MTV star Kailyn Lowry in the mail, so she took matters into her own hands.

The 27-year-old posted a video via Instagram on Friday, December 21, that shows her pouring gasoline onto Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products, which Evans said Lowry sent as a gift. “Hey, Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she quipped before lighting the present on fire.

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” Evans captioned the post. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me.”

She continued: “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s—t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s—t AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—hes like you.”

Evans ended the allegations by telling Lowry, 26, “Stay our [sic] of my life, go worry about your own. .”

Hours before the video was posted, Evans called the mother of two a “drama queen” on her Instagram Story after Lowry suggested that Evans’ husband, David Eason, “needs a psych eval.” The pipe welder, 30, whom Evans married in September 2017 and later accused of assault, was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after he tweeted homophobic remarks. Evans told E! News that the situation was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” and later told fans that’s “everything’s fine” in their relationship.

“I just want to let you guys know that I am completely fine. … I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now,” she said in October. “So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans also posted a picture the her flame-engulfed hair products on her Story and wrote, “Kail Lowry… Don’t ever claim you’re ‘sorry’ to me again.” She then added, “Lmao wow some of you are super offended by my burn pile in my yard… we live in the country on our own land so no rules #SorryNotSorry.” Lowry has not yet responded to Evans’ posts.

Last month, Lowry told Us Weekly exclusively that she worries about the backlash she sometimes receives on social media, especially when it comes to her haircare line. “I do worry about it only because that’s my targeted market in the first place, so if I don’t get a good response about something, how is that going to affect the business? In this business venture, I tried to maybe not target Teen Mom fans, and kind of focused on expanding outside of that, so I’m hoping that maybe I have a better response.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!