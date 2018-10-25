Jenelle Evans wants her fans to know that she’s experienced domestic violence in her past, but not in her current relationship with her husband, David Eason.

“I just want to let you guys know that I am completely fine,” the 26-year-old MTV personality, who was sitting in her closet so her kids couldn’t hear her, began in a video released on Thursday, October 25. “I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine. I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Without naming names, Evans told fans she’s “been in two or three relationships that [involved] domestic violence.” (The reality TV personality accused her ex-fiancé Gary Head and her ex-husband, Cortland Rogers, of abuse in her 2017 memoir Read Between the Lines.)

“What did I do? I kept [my 9-year-old son] Jace away from it. I had just him at the time,” she said. (Evans shares 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffth, and 21-month-old daughter Ensley with Eason.) “When I had my visits … I made sure that other person wasn’t around me.”

“Every time I open up, you guys are like, ‘No, she’s lying, she’s putting him in jail, she’s such a f—king liar. Well, that’s not the case. At all. I was always telling you the truth about everything that happened with every one of my relationships,” Evans continued. “If you don’t believe me, I don’t know what to f—king telling you. I really don’t. … I have always been an open book to every single one of my fans and my haters.”

Less than two weeks ago, Evans called 911 on October 13 and told the operator that Eason “just assaulted” her at their North Carolina home.

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” an emotional Evans said during the audio obtained by Us Weekly. “I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

While no arrests were made at the scene, police told Us that they advised Evans of “the legal action she could take.” Evans later told E! News that the situation was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you wouldn’t believe me,” Evans told fans on Thursday. “Now that I’m saying that I’m not … Now you guys are trying to tell me something different.”

Evans also added that her mother, Barbara Evans, and her “close friends and family” all know she “is doing fine” and “happy.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

