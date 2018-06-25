Gone for good? Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason was kicked off of Teen Mom 2 after sending homophobic tweets, and it was all documented during the Monday, June 25, episode. Also, Briana DeJesus refused a rushed marriage proposal by Javi Marroquin. Check out what you might have missed during Monday’s episode below.

David Took Things Too Far

Jenelle and David had a tumultuous episode that started with the sheriff showing up at their home for a “wellness check” on the children from an anonymous tip. David wasn’t sure if it was trolls online, Nathan or someone else, but he didn’t care — he was angry.

“Let me get ahold of Nathan. I will bust his motherf—king head open,” David said. “I’m going to violate his face with my fists.”

That was only the beginning. This episode showed what happened in real-time when David was fired from the MTV show for his homophobic tweets. The incident occurred on Valentine’s Day when 17 people were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. That day, Jenelle and David posted a picture of Jenelle posing with a gun, which her mother Barbara Evans contributes to the couple not watching the news and not knowing the impact the photo would have. Someone criticized them online, and David went off on a homophobic rant.

“Jenelle was probably sickened by what David said. I don’t think Jenelle has the same opinion about the gay community,” Barbara said. “He’s a piece of s—t.”

Chelsea Is Pregnant

Chelsea Houska’s family is getting bigger, as she announced she was pregnant with her third child and second with Cole DeBoer. Their entire family couldn’t be more excited and spent their son Watson’s birthday celebrating both his first birthday and a new baby on board.

“By this time next year, we’ll have another one,” Chelsea said. “It’s so exciting.”

Briana Refused Javi’s Proposal

Javi revealed his plans to propose to Briana before his upcoming deployment. While he later got out of being deployed, that didn’t stop him from popping the question … ish. Briana imagined a proposal filled with “candles, flowers and a mariachi band.” However, Javi didn’t even get down on one knee, and Briana refused his proposal.

“That’s not my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring,” Briana said. “It’s not the right time.”

The two didn’t break up, but Javi’s rushed style of doing things worried not only Briana, but her whole family. “He took away the value of it,” Briana’s mom cried to her daughter about the scenario.

Leah Considers Going on a Date with Jeremy

After Leah Messer revealed that she had hooked up with her ex Jeremy Calvert recently, it seems like the two can’t help but consider trying out their relationship again. “Jeremy’s been asking me ‘When are we going to get back together?’” Leah told her friend. He wanted to go on a date with her, but Leah was skeptical and would rather hangout with both Jeremy and Addie first.

“I’m not going to rush it,” Leah said. “I’m afraid the relationship would be just as toxic.”

Kailyn and Jo Go Back To Court

Kailyn Lowry finally got some relief from the drama this episode. Even though she and Jo Rivera went back to court for Jo to get 50/50 custody, it was completely civil.

“I’m in a really good place,” Kailyn said. The two even hugged outside the courtroom because everything went so well. “We don’t need a judge to decide this,” Kailyn said. “It’s a communication problem. It’s not even a custody issue.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

