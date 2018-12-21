Keeping her cool. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans lit hair products sent to her by Kailyn Lowry on fire, but Lowry is taking the high road.

“I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all,” Lowry, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after Evans, 27, posted a video of herself setting fire to a package full of Lowry’s Pothead Haircare items, which she said Lowry sent her as a “peace gathering gift.”

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” Evans captioned her Instagram video, which she uploaded on Friday, December 21. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me.”

She continued: “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s—t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s—t AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—hes like you.”

Evans concluded the dis by telling her fellow MTV star to “stay our [sic] of my life [and] go worry about your own. .”

Lowry posted a screenshot of Evans’ video on her Instagram Story shortly after it was posted and wrote, “So Jenelle set my peace offering gift on fire…” She also joked about the incident on Twitter by replying to tweet with a picture of the flame-engulfed products and adding, “Potheadhaircare.com is [fire emoji].”

Last month, Lowry opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the pressure she felt when she launched the brand. “I kind of feel like it’s one of those things where obviously I’m excited and hope it does well, but if it doesn’t, there’s a lot to be learned,” she explained. “There’s a lot to be said about starting a business, or trying to start a business; this is a lot different than writing a book.”

The Teen Mom 2 stars have been at odds with each other since August when Evans seemingly dissed Lowry for hooking up with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, after his relationship with their fellow castmate Briana DeJesus ended. The drama continued when Evans accused Lowry of using her for podcast downloads. “Soooo it’s ok to constantly talk about me on their podcast tho? Don’t you have any other topics than me?! #Flattered,” Evans tweeted at the time, to which the Hustle and Heart author replied, “You’re not actually interesting.”

