We saw this coming! Kailyn Lowry admitted she and Javi Marroquin hooked up — and hinted it was after his recent breakup from Briana DeJesus during the Monday, July 9, episode of Teen Mom 2. She was inspired to spill the beans when Leah Messer told her that she and Jeremy Calvert have hooked up post-divorce

Kailyn and Javi have been at a good place in their relationship lately — maybe a little too good. She confided in Leah about it and threw Javi under the bus.

“That man tries to get back with me on a regular basis,” Kailyn said, adding that he won’t show it on camera. When Leah told Kailyn that she hooked up with Jeremy again, Kailyn looked like she was going to jump out of her seat. “I could drop a bombshell too but I’ll wait,” Kailyn said.

Leah got her to admit she and Javi did hook up, and when she asked if it was after Briana, Kailyn wouldn’t say. But the look on her face said it all. Despite the rekindling, Kailyn has no interest in being with him. “I don’t want to be with someone out of convenience,” Kailyn said. “I don’t need anyone. I can do things myself, if you know what I mean.”

Cole Steps Up for Chelsea

For the first time in years, Chelsea Houska and Aubree didn’t have to worry about whether or not Adam Lind would show up to the father-daughter dance. He wasn’t allowed to go due to the new court order, so Cole DeBoer could really go all-out and plan a perfect night for Aubree. He bought her flowers and got a haircut for the big dance.

“I want to look good for my little sweetie,” Cole told his step-daughter. The two had an awesome time and looked too cute at the dance. Cole told Chelsea that he was the only dad dancing, but he didn’t care and let loose.

Briana Threatens to Hit Javi

Briana is completely over Javi. Her ex Dre planned to help when she got out of surgery and she didn’t need Javi anymore – especially – after he talked about her on Kailyn’s podcast.

“He’s dismissed … he can go ahead and get that attention from his exw ife,” Briana said. If only she knew about Kailyn’s secret.

Javi was angry that Dre was helping Briana and kept referring to her as his “girl.” She told him not to even think about showing up to Miami, but of course, he did anyway.

“I don’t want to talk to you right now,” Briana said when she saw him there. “I’ll smack the shit out of you.”

Jenelle and Jace Get Alone Time

Even though Jace called his mom and David Eason “pieces of s—t” last week, he seemed to be happy to see Jenelle Evans at therapy. Barbara Evans allowed her to take Jace alone to therapy, and Jenelle was so excited.

They went out to dinner just the two of them after the session, and they both seemed happy to be without any other distractions. “We should do this more often, just me and you,” Jenelle said.

Leah Won’t Be With Jeremy

While Leah was on Kailyn’s podcast, she was asked a ton of questions about her relationship with Jeremy. The two had just thrown their daughter’s birthday party together and were at a good place in their relationship. However, Leah admitted she doesn’t see a future with him.

“At first, maybe I considered it,” Leah said about getting back together. “At the end of the day, we weren’t happy.”

Jeremy called in to be featured on the podcast, and Kailyn drilled him with similar questions. He kept things vague, but did say he would “always love” Leah.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

