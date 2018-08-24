Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are at it again. The Teen Mom 2 costars did not hold back while exchanging insults on Twitter on Thursday, August 23, and Friday, August 24.

According to fans on the social media platform, the fight began after Evans, 26, subtweeted about Lowry, also 26, for hooking up with ex-husband Javi Marroquin after his relationship with their fellow castmate Briana DeJesus ended.

“Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?” Evans wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, according to screenshots shared by fans. “Ew. #EnoughSaid #NoMorals #NoStandards #JustAThought.”

Lowry responded within a few hours, tweeting, “Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?! @pbandjenelley_1.”

“your man loves you so much he shared a photo of you spread-eagle for the world to see. Run along. @pbandjenelley_1,” Lowry continued, referring to a pic Evans’ husband, David Eason, recently shared on Instagram of his wife in a pink bikini with her legs opened wide to the camera. “Someone with what? 5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots, doing drugs on national television, etc. can’t come for me. Have a great night.”

Before signing off, she added, “And let me clarify, I always joke about being white trash myself. But when you’ve done all that, you cannot come for me. Period.”

After Evans deleted her tweets from the night before, the Read Between the Lines author clapped back at Lowry on Friday, August 24, tweeting, “Just keep bringing up my past acting like it’s current. How many times are you going to repeat yourself? We all know my past.”

“I’ve changed and strive to continue that way…,” she continued. “but others choose to remain raunchy. #RantOver.”

Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee also weighed in on the drama, tweeting, “I will never get on @KailLowry bad side or piss her off. Cause her clap back tweets are life and no one could ever compare.”

Lowry and Evans, who were friends during season 1 of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, have had a rocky relationship for many years. The Hustle and Heart author recently spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their relationship, saying, “It is what it is.”

“I mean, I don’t think there’s a friendship between me and Jenelle, but I don’t have any hard feelings towards her,” Lowry told Us on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday, August 20. “I just kind of don’t really think about it.”

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV for season 9 in 2019.

