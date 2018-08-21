The reunion fight heard around the world. Kailyn Lowry opened up her Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion altercation with her costar Briana DeJesus and gave an update on their relationship — or lack thereof.

“It was a little shocking,” Lowry, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “I mean, nothing happened in the room when we were alone, and then the explosion on stage, and throwing things, and, I mean … it was just a mess.”

Us Weekly reported in May that there was a heated disagreement between Lowry and her 24-year-old costar during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion. A behind-the-scenes episode aired earlier this month and revealed the Hustle and Heart author attempted to talk to DeJesus in private before the Unseen Moments special started filming, but the two women did not get very far in their conversation. The argument stemmed from DeJesus allegedly accusing the father of Lowry’s 12-month-old son Lux of domestic violence in front of Lowry’s children. When DeJesus joined her costars on stage, she came out screaming at her and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, pulled Lowry’s hair.

When asked if she regretted anything that went down during the taping, Lowry simply replied, “No.”

“There is no friendship, I don’t know that there will ever be a friendship, but, it’s done, it’s over with, and I’m just hoping it stays that way,” the continued. “We haven’t talked at all, but I think we both kind of moved on and put it behind us, I can’t speak for her, but for me, I just don’t care. Yeah.”

Lowry added that she would say “nothing” if she was to speak to DeJesus in the future: “I’ve moved on, it’s whatever, I don’t wanna even keep it in the universe, you know what I mean?”

As for her rocky relationship with another Teen Mom 2 star — Jenelle Evans — Lowry says “it is what it is.”

“I mean, I don’t think there’s a friendship between me and Jenelle, but, I don’t have any hard feelings towards her,” she explained. “I just kind of don’t really think about it.”

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV for season 9 in 2019.

