Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans‘ feud is far from over. The Teen Mom 2 costars continued the drama between them on Twitter after Evans accused Lowry of using her for podcast downloads.

“Soooo it’s ok to constantly talk about me on their podcast tho? Don’t you have any other topics than me?! #Flattered,” Evans tweeted on Monday, August 27. After a user assumed the 26-year-old was listening to Lowry, also 26, and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast, “Coffee Convos,” Evans added, “Nah, articles are always written talking s—t about me. Don’t blame her tho… she’s just always trying to remain relevant.”

While it’s unclear which episode of “Coffee Convos” Evans if referring to — the last episode released on Thursday, August 23, featured Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra talking about parenthood and addiction — Lowry wasted no time responding.

“Jenelle, unblock me and say it to me @PBandJenelley_1 we only talk about the crazy shit you do that makes headlines. You’re not actually interesting,” the Hustle and Heart author tweeted on Monday.

Lowry then subtweeted about Evans, calling out the Read Between the Lines author for her recent Instagram post of Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge: “Maybe on the way home tomorrow I can pull over on the side of the road with my kids and dance in the road. Idk, but maybe.”

On Tuesday, August 28, Evans responded to another fan about the situation, denying that she listened to the podcast episode for a second time. “Nah, if you must know.. the article I read went into deep detail on me and kails friendship, how it went sour, then she spoke about one of my scenes,” she tweeted. “I have better things to do than listen to anyone’s podcasts, lol. It’s not my thing.”

This is the second time this month that the two MTV stars, who were friends during season 1 of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, took their feud to Twitter. Evans threw shade at Lowry on Thursday for hooking up with ex-husband Javi Marroquin amid his split with their costar Briana DeJesus.

“Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?” Evans wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Ew. #EnoughSaid #NoMorals #NoStandards #JustAThought.”

“Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?! @pbandjenelley_1,” Lowry responded. “Someone with what? 5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots, doing drugs on national television, etc. can’t come for me. Have a great night.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!