Facing the music. Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, has officially been charged after he illegally towed a stranger’s truck, Us Weekly confirms.

Radar obtained the summons, which states that the 30-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star is facing charges for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property, from the Wilmington, North Carolina, Police Department on Thursday, December 27.

The summons states that Eason “unlawfully and willfully” placed a cable on victim Terry Hill’s vehicle and moved it, which caused “damage to the transmission.”

Eason posted a video of himself towing a white truck with his own truck on December 19 because he believed the vehicle was blocking his boat. “Learn the right way to deal will [sic] a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space,” he wrote in the description of the YouTube video. “Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

Evans, 27, could be heard laughing and encouraging her husband, whom she married in September 2017, to move the automobile in the background. “If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter…” she said. “Pulled that motherf—ker out of the way.”

The Wilmington Police Department promptly began “investigating this incident” as soon as they were made aware of Eason’s actions and announced that no charges would be filed, as Hill declined “to press charges.” A few hours later, the victim changed his mind and the police department tweeted, “UPDATE: Hill has decided to press charges. An officer is meeting with him to assist in paperwork/taking a report. Once completed, WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason.” His court date is set for January 28, 2019.

Eason was fired from the MTV reality show in February after he tweeted homophobic remarks, four months after Evans accused him of assault. She later told E! News that the incident, which warranted a 911 call, was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” She later told fans that she “would not put up with” being in an abusive relationship “everything’s fine” between them.

