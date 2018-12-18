The Teen Mom 2 drama is more intense than ever. MTV released the trailer for season 9 on Monday, December 17, and it included Jenelle Evans’ disturbing 911 call, in which she accused her husband, David Eason, of assault.

“My husband, my husband…” an emotional Evans, 26, says in the clip after the 911 operator asks, “Where’s your emergency?”

Evans’ mother, Barbara, then adds: “Maybe she needs to lose everything.”

The reality TV personality accused Eason, 30, of attacking her at their North Carolina home on October 13. Radar Online obtained the audio from Evans’ 911 call at the time.

“My husband, he just assaulted me. … He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack,” she alleged at the time. “I can’t move my arms.”

Evans, who shares 23-month-old daughter Ensley with Eason, later told E! News that the incident was a “drunk and dramatic” misunderstanding. The pair, who tied the knot in September 2017, have since shut down rumors that they split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“Lmafo Married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’ #RUMORS,” Evans wrote on December 4 via her Instagram Story. “My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media.. why does social media determine someone’s life?”

Elsewhere in the season 9 trailer, fans see Chelsea Houska in labor with her now 3-month-old daughter Layne, Leah Messer getting to know her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, Kailyn Lowry struggling with her estranged relationship with her mother and Briana DeJesus on a date with someone new.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV Monday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

