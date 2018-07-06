Leah Messer has a new special someone in new life! The Teen Mom 2 star is dating a man named Jason Jordan, Us Weekly can confirm. A source exclusively tells Us that the duo have been dating for more than three months — and their relationship is “getting serious.”

The reality TV personality, 26, met the 39-year-old through his cousin, who is a friend of hers, according to the source. The pair recently took their romance to Florida and were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand on the beach.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” the insider tells Us. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Messer shares 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with her ex-husband Corey Simms. The MTV star also shares 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, whom she debated getting back together with earlier this year. Their on-again, off-again relationship is currently playing out on season 8 of Teen Mom 2.

“Jason has a 2-year old and Leah has met him,” the source tells Us. “She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

The source adds that Jordan is a well established professional who lives in a nearby city to Messer, who currently resides in a West Virginia suburb with her three kids. According to the source, Jordan “built their first date around things Leah likes to do.”

“He’s super thoughtful,” the source explains. “He will leave flowers for the girls and notes for Leah on her car. It’s progressing forward … They’re just enjoying each other in the moment.”

The Ashley was the first to break the news that Messer had started seeing someone.

