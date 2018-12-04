Not so fast. Jenelle Evans addressed speculation that she and husband David Eason split after the pair made headlines for unfollowing each other on Instagram.

“Lmafo Married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’ #RUMORS,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 4. “My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media.. why does social media determine someone’s life?”

Evans and Eason, who tied the knot in September 2017, are parents of 22-month-old daughter Ensley. While the MTV star recently re-followed her husband on Instagram, rumors surfaced last month that the spouses had called it quits after unfollowing each other on the social media platform. Eason still does not follow Evans, or anyone, on Instagram.

After clapping back at the split rumors, the reality TV personality documented the couple’s trip to pick out their Christmas tree with Ensley.

“In the pines, trying to find a #ChristmasTree,” Evans, who is also mother of sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships, captioned a photo of herself and Eason on Tuesday.

Back in October, Evans and Eason claimed that they have “never been happier” after the Read Between the Lines author accused her spouse of assault. Police responded to their home at the time and Evans was briefly hospitalized.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told a 911 operator at the time. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Evans later told E! News that the incident was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” She also released a video to fans insisting that she was “fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine,” Evans said on October 25. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

