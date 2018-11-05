Enough is enough? Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood took to Twitter on Monday, November 5, to express her thoughts about being on the hit reality show.

“I can’t do this anymore,” the 28-year-old MTV personality tweeted. “I have to quit this show.”

After fans of the television series began acknowledging her claims, Portwood responded in a lengthy, emotional message.

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do,” the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote. “My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Portwood then followed up with a comment that read: “No there’s other things that I will do and it will be to help people like I’ve always only wanted to do!”

Her tweets came just hours ahead of the Teen Mom OG episode in which Portwood revealed she and ex-fiancé Matt Baier suffered a miscarriage.

In a sneak peek for the Monday, November 5 episode, the Indiana native engaged in a conversation with her first ex-fiancé Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Anderson.

“I went to the doctor and they did the ultrasound and found the heartbeat,” Anderson told Portwood in the clip. “They told me there was nothing they could do. If I could’ve chose, I would’ve not [heard the heartbeat].”

Portwood, meanwhile, noted a similar experience of her own, saying that she “didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that. I didn’t even go to the hospital, actually,” before consoling Anderson. “That’s really sad,” Portwood said. “I’m so sorry you had to go through that.”

Baier also opened up about the heartbreaking situation in an interview last month.

“It was a difficult time for both of us. Even now, it’s difficult to think about,” he told Radar, noting that he hadn’t discussed the loss because he would “never violate [Amber’s] trust and reveal anything about the event that she herself doesn’t want revealed.”

Baier added: “I promised her a long time ago that anything that happened in our private life would stay private until she wanted to discuss it. I will always honor that.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

