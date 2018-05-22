Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was granted a two-year restraining order against her ex Ryan Edwards after a court appearance on Monday, May 21, E! News reports.

Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and their two children, Jayde, nearly 3, and Maverick, nearly 2, were also granted two-year restraining orders against Edwards. The troubled reality star, 30, will still be able to see his 9-year-old son, Bentley, whom he shares with Bookout, under the restraining order.

“We did agree to a restraining order where Ryan will not go within 100 feet of Maci and her current husband and their two children. Ryan has no exclusions with Bentley and is still able to see his son under the new restraining order,” Edwards’ attorney Jonathan Turner told E! News on Tuesday, May 22. “This gives Ryan a lot more protection against any false allegations, allows him to avoid getting arrested without a hearing first, and allows him to be around his son most importantly.”

“Ryan agreed to this outcome to make it easier on everyone and not go through a formal process of a trial,” Turner added to the outlet. “Moving forward Ryan hopes everyone can get through this without any issues and that he can see his son.”

Us Weekly confirmed on March 29 that Bookout, 26, had filed an order of protection against Edwards on behalf of herself and all three of her children after he allegedly threatened them. McKinney, 29, also filed a separate order. They were granted temporary orders on April 2.

According to the court documents previously obtained by Radar Online, the Bulletproof author accused Edwards of threatening to “hurt” her if she didn’t answer her cellphone and claimed he “showed up [to Bentley’s baseball game] “under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

McKinney, meanwhile, alleged that Edwards threatened to “put a bullet” in his head.

Edwards, who has a history of substance abuse, was also arrested in March for violating his probation after he was caught by police with a large amount of heroin and “approximately 14 hypodermic needles” in his car in 2017. The Teen Mom dad is expecting his second child with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

