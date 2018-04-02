A judge continued the Monday, April 2, court hearing for Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout’s order of protection from Ryan Edwards until May 21, Radar Online reports.

“The temporary protection order will stay in effect until their court hearing,” a clark of court for Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee told Radar.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, March 29, that Bookout, 26, filed for an order of protection against Edwards, 30. The MTV personality’s order included herself and her three children: 9-year-old Bentley, with whom she shares with Edwards, and her two kids with husband Taylor McKinney, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months. McKinney, 28, also filed for an order of protection against his wife’s ex-boyfriend.

According to the court documents obtained by Radar, Bookout accused Edwards of leaving her threatening voicemails. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone,” the docs read.

Bookout also claimed in the documents that Edwards threatened her at Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017. Bookout said Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

News of Bookout’s filing came just days after Edwards was arrested for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession case. The reality star was arrested in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, March 27, and was released on a $5,000 bond that night. The day before Edwards was arrested, MTV revealed that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

A source spoke to Us on Friday, March 30, about how Bookout “guards the kids” amid the drama.

“Maci will always protect the kids as she should and needs to,” the source explained, adding that the drama with Edwards was discussed at the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion, which taped last month.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

