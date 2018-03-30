Protective mama. Safety is a priority for Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout when it comes to her three children.

“She absolutely guards the kids. Maci will always protect the kids as she should and needs to,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly on Friday, March 30.

As previously reported, the 26-year-old reality star recently filed for an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend and the father of her 9-year-old son Bentley, Ryan Edwards. Bookout’s order lists herself and her three children. (In addition to Bentley, Bookout has two children with her husband Taylor McKinney: Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months).

McKinney also filed for an order of protection against Edwards. A judge is set to review the cases on Monday, April 2.

“There was a good deal of the discussion at the reunion about her protecting the kids from Ryan,” the source adds of the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion, which taped earlier this month. Another source previously told Us that there have been “major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” and revealed that the topic was discussed at the reunion.

“Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got,” the source explained.

It is unclear when Bookout and McKinney took legal action against Edwards, 30, but Red Bank City police confirmed he was arrested earlier this week for violating his probation, which was related to his previous heroin possession case.

The Teen Mom dad previously checked into rehab in May 2017 for his substance abuse issues, which have been documented on the MTV series. During the current season of Teen Mom OG, Bookout has refused to let Edwards around their son alone until he passes a drug test.

The day before Edwards’ recent arrest, it was announced that his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is pregnant with their first child together.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

