The cast of Teen Mom OG filmed the reunion show in New York City this weekend — and Us Weekly has all the details!

As fans of the hit MTV series know, this season has been a dramatic one with many highs and lows. Farrah Abraham famously feuded with producers over her decision to work in the adult industry, while Catelynn Lowell suffered a miscarriage and entered treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, Amber Portwood found out she was pregnant, while Maci Bookout dealt with her newly sober ex Ryan Edwards.

Abraham, who has been replaced on the show by Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee, is currently suing Viacom for $5 million, claiming the company “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype.” While the My Teenage Dream Ended author, 26, had exclusively told Us Weekly that she would not be attending the reunion, it was up in the air whether or not her parents would be there.

“Farrah’s mom did make an appearance at the reunion. But [Farrah] wasn’t there, nor her dad,” an insider tells Us exclusively, before adding that Deborah was “surprisingly rational and calm.” It doesn’t seem like Abraham regrets her choice not to attend either — she is currently in Los Angeles and shared a pic on Instagram on Saturday with her new boyfriend, Aden Stay.

Meanwhile, Portwood, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, was not able to attend the filming due to “vomiting related to her pregnancy,” according to the source, but she did film a segment via satellite.

One person who did show up was Lowell, who Us Weekly also revealed would be making a rare appearance at the reunion amid her recent mental health struggles. The Conquering Chaos author, 25, left home to seek treatment for a third time in January after she admitted she was considering committing suicide.

“Catelynn was there and is doing so much better,” the source said. “Treatment benefitted her tremendously.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!